At least 40,099 killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-18 | 06:19
At least 40,099 killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
At least 40,099 killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 40,099 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than 10 months of war with Israel.

The toll includes 25 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 92,609 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.


