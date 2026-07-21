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Bahrain says intercepted Iranian air attacks
Middle East News
21-07-2026 | 05:34
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Bahrain says intercepted Iranian air attacks
Bahrain's military on Tuesday said it had intercepted a number of Iranian attacks, nearly two weeks into the resumption of U.S.-Iran hostilities that have included daily attacks on the Gulf kingdom.
"The air defenses of the Bahrain Defense Force intercepted and destroyed a number of Iranian aerial aggressions," the military said in a statement on X.
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