UN likely to vote on push to end Israel's presence in Palestinian territory
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10 | 00:13
UN likely to vote on push to end Israel's presence in Palestinian territory
The United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote next week on a Palestinian draft resolution demanding Israel end "its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" within six months.
The key aim of the draft resolution, written by the Palestinian Authority and seen by Reuters, is to welcome a July advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice that said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements is illegal and should be withdrawn.
But while the advisory opinion by the United Nations' highest court - known as the World Court - said this should be done "as rapidly as possible," the draft General Assembly resolution puts a six-month timeline on it.
The Arab Group, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement on Monday asked for the 193-member UN General Assembly to vote on Sept. 18. The language of the eight-page draft resolution could change before it is put to a vote.
The vote would come just days before world leaders arrive in New York for their annual gathering at the United Nations.
Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon called on the General Assembly to "reject this disgraceful resolution outright and instead adopt a resolution condemning Hamas and calling for the immediate release of all hostages."
The ICJ advisory opinion was not binding but carries weight under international law and may weaken support for Israel. A General Assembly resolution also is not binding but carries political weight.
The General Assembly on Oct. 27 called for an immediate humanitarian truce. It then overwhelmingly demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in December.
Reuters
