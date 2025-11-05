From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

News Bulletin Reports
05-11-2025 | 12:43
High views
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

When it comes to holding lawbreakers accountable, officials often turn into “masters of delay” — and that’s exactly what seems to be happening with the Jeita Grotto case.

Following a private event recently held inside the grotto, which was authorized by the Jeita Municipality, it has become clear that the municipality — currently managing the site — violated the contract it signed with the Tourism Ministry. 

The agreement requires the municipality to obtain prior written approval from the ministry before organizing any activity inside or around the grotto.

According to information obtained by LBCI, the Tourism Ministry has prepared an official warning to the municipality, to be followed by stricter measures, including a potential temporary closure of the site. 

A technical committee is also being formed, comprising ministry experts, members of the Lebanese Caving Club, and independent university specialists, to assess possible damage caused by the event.

For now, when asked about measures against the municipality, the response remains vague: “We’re working on it; Minister Laura Lahoud will sign the warning upon her return to Beirut tonight.” 

Even a copy of the contract requested by LBCI under the right to access information was not delivered on Wednesday as promised, pending the minister’s signature.

While officials now insist on procedural accuracy and signatures, Jeita’s mayor confirmed that the Tourism Ministry’s initial approval for the wedding event was given swiftly, verbally, and without written authorization.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, who oversees municipalities including Jeita, sent a letter to Mount Lebanon Governor Mohammad Makkawi requesting clarification on what happened. 

The governor tasked Keserwan's district commissioner with investigating the event. The findings will determine whether the case is referred to the Tourism Ministry or to the Public Prosecution.

For now, the violation is clear — but accountability remains stalled between warnings, committees, and investigations. The only certainty so far: damage has been done to the grotto.
 

