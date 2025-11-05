News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
News Bulletin Reports
05-11-2025 | 12:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
When it comes to holding lawbreakers accountable, officials often turn into “masters of delay” — and that’s exactly what seems to be happening with the Jeita Grotto case.
Following a private event recently held inside the grotto, which was authorized by the Jeita Municipality, it has become clear that the municipality — currently managing the site — violated the contract it signed with the Tourism Ministry.
The agreement requires the municipality to obtain prior written approval from the ministry before organizing any activity inside or around the grotto.
According to information obtained by LBCI, the Tourism Ministry has prepared an official warning to the municipality, to be followed by stricter measures, including a potential temporary closure of the site.
A technical committee is also being formed, comprising ministry experts, members of the Lebanese Caving Club, and independent university specialists, to assess possible damage caused by the event.
For now, when asked about measures against the municipality, the response remains vague: “We’re working on it; Minister Laura Lahoud will sign the warning upon her return to Beirut tonight.”
Even a copy of the contract requested by LBCI under the right to access information was not delivered on Wednesday as promised, pending the minister’s signature.
While officials now insist on procedural accuracy and signatures, Jeita’s mayor confirmed that the Tourism Ministry’s initial approval for the wedding event was given swiftly, verbally, and without written authorization.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, who oversees municipalities including Jeita, sent a letter to Mount Lebanon Governor Mohammad Makkawi requesting clarification on what happened.
The governor tasked Keserwan's district commissioner with investigating the event. The findings will determine whether the case is referred to the Tourism Ministry or to the Public Prosecution.
For now, the violation is clear — but accountability remains stalled between warnings, committees, and investigations. The only certainty so far: damage has been done to the grotto.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
celebration
controversy:
Jeita
Grotto
raises
questions
oversight
Next
Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident
0
World News
2025-10-14
IMF raises 2025 global growth outlook on 'modest' US trade shock
World News
2025-10-14
IMF raises 2025 global growth outlook on 'modest' US trade shock
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
0
World News
13:53
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report
World News
13:53
World has 'the tools' to unlock $1.3 trillion in climate finance: COP30 report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
0
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:00
Israeli strike kills one, injures another in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation
3
Lebanon News
09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
Lebanon News
09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
4
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43
Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI
5
Variety and Tech
07:20
Shein opens first physical shop worldwide in Paris
Variety and Tech
07:20
Shein opens first physical shop worldwide in Paris
6
World News
02:09
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
World News
02:09
Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties
7
Lebanon News
11:21
Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors
Lebanon News
11:21
Defense Minister Menassa discusses army support with Canadian and Qatari ambassadors
8
World News
07:09
German nurse given life sentence for killing ten patients
World News
07:09
German nurse given life sentence for killing ten patients
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More