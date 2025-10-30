MP Kassem Hachem condemns Israeli attacks on Blida and Odaisseh, calls on international community to act

MP Kassem Hachem condemned the recent Israeli attacks, including the dawn raid on Blida municipality that killed Ibrahim Salameh, the bombing of a Husayniyya in Odaisseh, and the incursion at Bastra farm targeting the Lebanese army.



He called the incidents “a clear message of continued Israeli aggression and disregard for agreements,” stressing that the international community must act to stop these attacks.



Hachem said Lebanon’s priorities are clear: halt the ongoing aggression, enforce the ceasefire, and prevent further territorial violations.



He urged the government to act decisively and called on all political forces to set aside divisions and unite to protect the country, stressing that internal unity is key to resisting external threats.