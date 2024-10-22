News
US Deputy Treasury Secretary discusses economic situation in West Bank with Palestinian PM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-21 | 22:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Deputy Treasury Secretary discusses economic situation in West Bank with Palestinian PM
On Monday, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo spoke with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and discussed security and economic stability in the West Bank, the Department of Treasury said.
Adeyemo and Mustafa also discussed the Palestinian Authority's efforts to improve its anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism regime, the department said.
It added that Adeyemo "stressed the importance of preventing terrorists and violent extremists" from raising, using, and moving funds in the West Bank.
The department also spoke about the importance of the correspondent banking relationships between Israeli and Palestinian banks to the security and economic stability of the region.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Deputy Treasury Secretary
Economy
Palestine
West Bank
Prime Minister
Discussions
