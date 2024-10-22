US Deputy Treasury Secretary discusses economic situation in West Bank with Palestinian PM

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-21 | 22:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Deputy Treasury Secretary discusses economic situation in West Bank with Palestinian PM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Deputy Treasury Secretary discusses economic situation in West Bank with Palestinian PM

On Monday, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo spoke with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and discussed security and economic stability in the West Bank, the Department of Treasury said.

Adeyemo and Mustafa also discussed the Palestinian Authority's efforts to improve its anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism regime, the department said.

It added that Adeyemo "stressed the importance of preventing terrorists and violent extremists" from raising, using, and moving funds in the West Bank.

The department also spoke about the importance of the correspondent banking relationships between Israeli and Palestinian banks to the security and economic stability of the region.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Deputy Treasury Secretary

Economy

Palestine

West Bank

Prime Minister

Discussions

US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-18

UN condemns Israel's use of "war-like" tactics in the West Bank

LBCI
World News
2024-10-15

UK imposes sanctions on Israeli settler outposts in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-15

Qatar's Emir says Israel deliberately chose to expand aggression to implement its plans for the West Bank and Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-10-11

China says will issue $325 billion in bonds to boost economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:22

US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16

WHO to evacuate 1,000 Gazan women, children for urgent medical care

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-20

Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-20

Amid Blinken's potential last visit, Netanyahu's assassination allegations against Hezbollah take center stage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

THAAD system deployed: Israel's conditions for ceasefire in Lebanon amid discovery of Israeli spies for Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-20

Lebanon state media says Israel's 'blowing up' houses in three border villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More