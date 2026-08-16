Fears of renewed fighting force southern Lebanon residents to leave homes again

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Fear has become a constant reality for residents of southern Lebanon, who are living through a never-ending journey of displacement.



A resident was seen carrying her sick husband and fleeing into the unknown, as their home near Ali al-Taher was no longer a safe shelter.



The direct strikes on Deir el-Zahrani and Ansar were not the only reason behind the displacement. A report that a battle near Ali al-Taher was imminent was enough for residents to pack their bags, with Sidon becoming their first destination.



Sidon is relatively the closest and safest option, and its social fabric provides reassurance to displaced people who prefer to remain near their hometowns.



Most of those displaced in the latest wave, however, are people returning to shelters they had left after the ceasefire, where their places remained reserved in anticipation of any developments linked to the situation imposed by Israel through lines it draws and expands according to military needs.



The Yellow Line has not changed since June, but incursions and airstrikes continue, while military operations are carried out according to clear rules of engagement.



In this context, Israel claims that Hezbollah is violating the framework agreement, while Hezbollah, which has not claimed responsibility for any operation so far, maintains through sources close to it that the party continuously violating the agreement is Israel, and that the land remains Lebanese regardless of any other considerations.