US envoy Kushner meets Hamas leaders in Egypt: AFP

Hamas leaders met on Sunday in Egypt with President Donald Trump's son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner, who is seeking to push a Gaza plan rejected by Israel, sources with knowledge of the talks told AFP.



Hamas in the meeting reiterated its commitment to the deal while Kushner pushed for strong disarmament and an end to any future Hamas role in running Gaza, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the diplomatic sensitivities.



AFP



