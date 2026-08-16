US envoy Kushner meets Hamas leaders in Egypt: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-08-2026 | 13:04
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US envoy Kushner meets Hamas leaders in Egypt: AFP
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US envoy Kushner meets Hamas leaders in Egypt: AFP

Hamas leaders met on Sunday in Egypt with President Donald Trump's son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner, who is seeking to push a Gaza plan rejected by Israel, sources with knowledge of the talks told AFP.

Hamas in the meeting reiterated its commitment to the deal while Kushner pushed for strong disarmament and an end to any future Hamas role in running Gaza, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the diplomatic sensitivities.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Egypt

Donald Trump

Jared Kushner

Gaza

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Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's rejection of Trump's Gaza plan
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