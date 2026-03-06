Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran continues, Israel is preparing for the possibility of the war expanding to four fronts, adding Syria and Jordan to the existing confrontations with Iran and Lebanon.



An Israeli report revealed growing concern among security agencies and the Israeli army that Iran and Hezbollah could turn Syria into a third launch point for rockets toward Israel. Intelligence assessments have also warned that areas along the Jordanian border could be used to launch drones and missiles into Israeli territory, while infiltration attempts across the border have not been ruled out.



Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues reinforcing its troops and military equipment along the border with Lebanon in what appears to be a bid to assert control over South Lebanon quickly.



At the same time, airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs have intensified, as several Israeli ministers have called for the area's complete destruction and for attacks on Lebanese state infrastructure.



Sources familiar with ongoing diplomatic contacts say Tel Aviv has rejected any discussions on a ceasefire with Lebanon unless Hezbollah is weakened and disarmed.



As the Lebanese front moves toward further escalation that security sources believe could last for an extended period, some analysts argue that the objective set by Washington and Tel Aviv of toppling the Iranian regime has become unrealistic.



According to available information, the war is expected to continue with intensified air force operations targeting missile stockpiles, storage facilities, and production sites in Iran. These weapons have posed a major challenge for Israel, particularly as Iranian launches often coincide with rocket fire from Hezbollah, complicating Israel's air defense systems and causing significant damage inside the country.



Much of the damage inside Israel remains undisclosed, as Israeli authorities require military censorship approval before such information can be published.