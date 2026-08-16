Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt's Sisi: Presidency

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-08-2026 | 09:33
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Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt&#39;s Sisi: Presidency
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Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt's Sisi: Presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner talked with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday about the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, Sisi's spokesperson said.

The meeting in the Mediterranean city of El-Alamein "emphasised the need for all parties to fulfill their obligations under the Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement," spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said in a statement.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Donald Trump

Jared Kushner

Egypt

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Gaza

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