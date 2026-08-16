U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner talked with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday about the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, Sisi's spokesperson said.



The meeting in the Mediterranean city of El-Alamein "emphasised the need for all parties to fulfill their obligations under the Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement," spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said in a statement.



AFP



