Hamas sources tell AFP Kushner to meet Hamas leadership in Egypt

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner will meet in Egypt with Hamas leadership as he pushes a peace plan, sources from Hamas told AFP on Sunday.



"Mediators informed Hamas that U.S. envoy Jared Kushner will hold a meeting with the Hamas leadership, in the presence of Egyptian and Qatari officials, before Kushner travels to Israel to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," said one of the Hamas sources, requesting anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomacy.



AFP



