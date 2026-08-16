Hamas sources tell AFP Kushner to meet Hamas leadership in Egypt

Middle East News
16-08-2026 | 10:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas sources tell AFP Kushner to meet Hamas leadership in Egypt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas sources tell AFP Kushner to meet Hamas leadership in Egypt

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner will meet in Egypt with Hamas leadership as he pushes a peace plan, sources from Hamas told AFP on Sunday.

"Mediators informed Hamas that U.S. envoy Jared Kushner will hold a meeting with the Hamas leadership, in the presence of Egyptian and Qatari officials, before Kushner travels to Israel to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," said one of the Hamas sources, requesting anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomacy.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Donald Trump

Jared Kushner

Egypt

Hamas

Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt's Sisi: Presidency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-09

US must pressure Netanyahu to accept Gaza deal: Hamas official to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-19

Cairo says FM to meet Pakistan, Saudi, Turkey counterparts in Egypt Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

US efforts led by Marco Rubio aim to stabilize ceasefire in Lebanon, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-18

President Aoun to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday: Sources to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33

Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt's Sisi: Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Israeli minister calls for escalation with Lebanon, says threats must be ‘crushed’ in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Iran executes man convicted of running over police during January protests

LBCI
Middle East News
05:40

Iran disputes Qatar, Kuwait accounts of captured Iranian personnel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-25

Netanyahu: Israeli forces expanding “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-14

Israel army says Israeli civilians injured in Hezbollah drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-07

Lebanese Civil Defense evacuates 70 workers after drone strike in Ebba

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-20

Lebanon condemns alleged plot targeting UAE, denounces Hezbollah involvement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Deadly dawn in south Lebanon: 11 killed in Israeli strikes on Ansar and Deir el-Zahrani

LBCI
Middle East News
11:48

Israel wants 'more serious' talks with Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Israel says Lebanon strike targeted Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Israeli minister calls for escalation with Lebanon, says threats must be ‘crushed’ in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

US responds to Qassem remarks, says Hezbollah bears responsibility for Israeli presence in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

LBCI Exclusive footage shows massive fire raging through Aitou forest

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Lebanon Civil Defense warns against swimming along coast amid high waves

LBCI
World News
13:20

Rescuers search for survivors as Indonesian quake death toll rises to 47

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More