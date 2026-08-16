The foreign ministers of eight Muslim countries on Sunday condemned Israel's rejection of a recently released roadmap for fully implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.



The top diplomats of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, Qatar and the UAE said in a joint statement that they "condemn the declared Israeli rejection of the Road Map" and of Palestinian statehood, accusing it of undermining the plan's implementation and the "efforts undertaken to achieve a just and lasting peace."



AFP



