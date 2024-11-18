News
UNRWA says large Gaza food convoy violently looted
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18 | 07:05
UNRWA says large Gaza food convoy violently looted
A convoy of 109 trucks was violently looted on November 16 after crossing into Gaza, resulting in the loss of 98 trucks, an UNRWA aid official told Reuters Monday.
The convoy carrying food provided by U.N. agencies UNRWA and the World Food Program (WFP) was instructed by Israel to depart at short notice via an unfamiliar route from Kerem Shalom crossing, Louise Wateridge, UNRWA Senior Emergency Officer told Reuters.
"This incident highlights the severity of access challenges of bringing aid into southern and central Gaza," she said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNRWA
Gaza
Food
Convoy
Looted
Aid
Israel
'No plan B' to aid Palestinian refugees: UNRWA chief
EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza war: Borrell
