Iran and US views on sanctions relief differ, senior Iranian official tells Reuters

Middle East News
22-02-2026 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran and US views on sanctions relief differ, senior Iranian official tells Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran and US views on sanctions relief differ, senior Iranian official tells Reuters

Iran and the United States have differing views over the scope and mechanism to lift sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that new talks were planned in early March.

Reuters

Middle East News

views

sanctions

relief

differ,

senior

Iranian

official

tells

Reuters

Pezeshkian says Iran will not bow to pressure amid US nuclear talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-02

US intervention in Iran would 'destabilise entire region': Iranian official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-06

Hezbollah accepts resignation of senior security official Wafiq Safa: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-30

Iran's Pezeshkian tells Erdogan diplomacy with US hinges on ending threats

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-16

US tells UN all options on table, Iran warns it will respond to any aggression

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:40

Pezeshkian says Iran will not bow to pressure amid US nuclear talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-20

Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20

Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20

Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-28

“Singing Emmanuel” enters Guinness World Records as world’s longest Christmas recital

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More