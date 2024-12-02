News
Israel's army tells residents to leave areas of south Gaza
2024-12-02 | 14:39
Israel's army tells residents to leave areas of south Gaza
The Israeli army called for the evacuation of some areas in southern Gaza on Monday, warning that Palestinian militants were launching rockets from there.
"'Terrorist' organizations are once again firing rockets towards the State of Israel from your area," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X, speaking to residents in the Khan Yunis area.
"For your safety, you must evacuate the area immediately and move to the humanitarian zone."
AFP
