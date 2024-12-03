Hamas, Fatah agree on joint committee to run post-war Gaza: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-03 | 03:40
High views
Hamas, Fatah agree on joint committee to run post-war Gaza: AFP
0min
Hamas, Fatah agree on joint committee to run post-war Gaza: AFP

Hamas and Fatah have agreed to create a committee to jointly administer post-war Gaza, negotiators from both sides said Tuesday.

Under the plan, which needs President Mahmoud Abbas' approval, the committee would be composed of 10 to 15 non-partisan figures with authority on matters related to the economy, education, health, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction, according to a draft of the proposal seen by AFP.

