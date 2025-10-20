News
Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body
Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-10-2025 | 13:18
Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body
Israel's military said Monday that the Red Cross was on its way to receive a hostage's body in south Gaza that would be the 13th to be returned since the start of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
"According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where a coffin of a deceased hostage will be transferred into its custody," the army said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Red Cross
Hostages
Gaza
