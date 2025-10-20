Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-10-2025 | 13:18
High views
Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body
Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body

Israel's military said Monday that the Red Cross was on its way to receive a hostage's body in south Gaza that would be the 13th to be returned since the start of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

"According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where a coffin of a deceased hostage will be transferred into its custody," the army said in a statement.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Red Cross

Hostages

Gaza

