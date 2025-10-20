Trump says Hamas will be 'eradicated' if they breach Gaza deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he would give Hamas a "little chance" to honor the Gaza truce deal with Israel but warned the group would be "eradicated" if it fails to do so.



"We made a deal with Hamas that they're going to be very good, they're going to behave," Trump told reporters. "And if they're not, we're going to go and we're going to eradicate them. If we have to, they'll be eradicated."



AFP



