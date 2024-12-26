News
Israeli military loosened rules of engagement at start of Gaza war, New York Times reports
2024-12-26 | 10:28
Israeli military loosened rules of engagement at start of Gaza war, New York Times reports
The Israeli military loosened its rules of engagement at the start of the Gaza war to enable commanders to order attacks on targets despite a heightened risk of civilian casualties, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
Immediately after the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by groups of Hamas-led gunmen, the military granted mid-ranking officers the authority to strike a wide range of military targets where up to 20 civilians risked being killed, the newspaper said.
The order meant for example that the military could target rank-and-file militants while they were at home surrounded by relatives and neighbors, instead of only when they were alone outside, the newspaper said.
It said the report was based on interviews with more than 100 soldiers and officials, including more than 25 people who helped select and vet targets.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
