Egypt inflation accelerates to 12.5% in October

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 12.5% in October, ending a four-month downward trend, data from statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.



The median forecast had been for inflation to rise to 12% in a poll of 14 analysts, some of whom cited an increase in fuel prices and a new law allowing landlords to raise rents. The inflation rate rose from 11.7% in September.



Month-on-month, prices rose by 1.8% in October, CAPMAS said. Food and beverage prices rose by an annual 1.5% and by a monthly 1.2%, it said.



The government on October 17 increased the price of a wide range of fuel products by nearly 13%.





Reuters