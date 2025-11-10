Egypt inflation accelerates to 12.5% in October

Middle East News
10-11-2025 | 04:16
Egypt inflation accelerates to 12.5% in October

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose more than expected to 12.5% in October, ending a four-month downward trend, data from statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.

The median forecast had been for inflation to rise to 12% in a poll of 14 analysts, some of whom cited an increase in fuel prices and a new law allowing landlords to raise rents. The inflation rate rose from 11.7% in September.

Month-on-month, prices rose by 1.8% in October, CAPMAS said. Food and beverage prices rose by an annual 1.5% and by a monthly 1.2%, it said.

The government on October 17 increased the price of a wide range of fuel products by nearly 13%.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Egypt

Inflation

Economy

Data

