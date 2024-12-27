Health ministry in Gaza says 37 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-27
Health ministry in Gaza says 37 killed in 24 hours
Health ministry in Gaza says 37 killed in 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said on Friday that 37 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall war death toll to 45,436.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,038 people had been wounded in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Palestine

Hamas

Israel

Death Toll

Israel's forces raid north Gaza hospital, health ministry says contact with staff lost
Israeli military loosened rules of engagement at start of Gaza war, New York Times reports
