Rare tornado in southwestern France injures dozens, damages homes

A tornado swept through a village in the Aude region of southwestern France late on Monday, destroying homes and injuring 39 people, authorities said, describing it as a rare and traumatic event.



Two of the injured are in a critical condition and around 300 houses in the village of Pomas have been damaged, officials said. Everyone in the village has been evacuated while authorities verify if homes are still safe to live in, they added.



The tornado struck as this summer's intense heatwave gave way this week to thunderstorms ⁠in many areas of southern France.



On Tuesday morning 1,400 households in the area were still without electricity, the local prefecture said.





Reuters