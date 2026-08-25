US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations: NYT

The U.S. State Department is preparing to send diplomats back to embassies in the Middle East that were evacuated before ⁠and during the war with Iran, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing an internal State Department document.



The return of ⁠Foreign Service officers and the scaling back of emergency measures at ⁠U.S. missions in the region could begin as ⁠early as this week, the ⁠report said.







Reuters