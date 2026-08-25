Pakistan and Iran made 'significant progress' in talks on conflict, minister says

Pakistan and Iran made "significant progress" in talks that focused on the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and a path to peace, Pakistan's interior minister said on Tuesday, at the end of a visit to Tehran.



Talks between the two sides focused on measures to prevent further escalation, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an expedited termination ⁠of the conflict, a statement from the Pakistani military said about the meeting between the country's army chief, Asim Munir, and the Iranian leadership.



The two sides also exchanged views on regional peace and the way to arrive at a negotiated settlement to the dispute, the statement said.



"The Iranian President candidly shared his government's perspective and we had a very constructive exchange ⁠on the issues involved," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who accompanied Munir to Tehran, said in a post on X.







Reuters