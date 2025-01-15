News
Hamas' Khalil al-Hayya says 'will not forgive' Gaza suffering
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15 | 15:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas' Khalil al-Hayya says 'will not forgive' Gaza suffering
Hamas' chief negotiator said Wednesday the group "will not forgive" the suffering inflicted in Gaza during the war with Israel, after a ceasefire deal was agreed.
"On behalf of all the victims, every drop of blood spilled and every tear of pain and oppression, we say: We will not forget, and we will not forgive," said Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas' political bureau and head of its Gaza branch.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Negotiator
Gaza
Israel
Ceasefire
Khalil al-Hayya
