Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action

13-12-2025 | 13:05
Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action
Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

A three-story building in the southern town of Yanouh became the focus of a security operation. The Lebanese army, in cooperation with UNIFIL, searched all three floors and a basement storage area and sent images to the ceasefire monitoring committee. 

No weapons were found, and the operation was carried out with the homeowner's and local residents' consent.

After the initial search, the committee requested that the army re-enter the building for a follow-up inspection. The request briefly angered some residents, leading to a misunderstanding with the army and to videos of the tense moments circulating online.

The situation quickly de-escalated, and with confirmation that no weapons or ammunition were found, Israeli spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that the building should be evacuated and a 300-meter perimeter cleared in preparation for a strike, citing alleged Hezbollah military infrastructure.

The Israeli threat was not carried out, as the Lebanese army took immediate steps to secure the site. Troops deployed inside and around the building while communications were ongoing with the ceasefire monitoring committee.

The army re-entered the building, accompanied by the homeowner and the mayor of Yanouh, and conducted a second search in coordination with the committee, again finding nothing.

Excavations in the basement revealed a support wall with a pit filled with debris and sand, but no storage area, weapons, or ammunition were discovered.

Israeli forces later announced a temporary suspension of the strike, stating that they would continuously monitor what they claimed was a target and remain in communication with the ceasefire monitoring committee.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Yanouh

Lebanon

Israel

Lebanese Army

UNIFIL

Ceasefire

