Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza's civil defence agency and hospitals said Wednesday that a series of Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people across the Palestinian territory.



"At least 101 fatalities were brought to hospitals, including 35 children and a number of women and elderly, as a result of Israeli air strikes in less than 12 hours," said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authority.



The toll was confirmed by an AFP tally of reports from medical officials at five Gaza hospitals that received the dead and wounded.



AFP



