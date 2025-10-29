News
Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-10-2025 | 05:30
Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes
Gaza's civil defence agency and hospitals said Wednesday that a series of Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people across the Palestinian territory.
"At least 101 fatalities were brought to hospitals, including 35 children and a number of women and elderly, as a result of Israeli air strikes in less than 12 hours," said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authority.
The toll was confirmed by an AFP tally of reports from medical officials at five Gaza hospitals that received the dead and wounded.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Strikes
Hamas
