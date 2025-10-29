Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-10-2025 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza's civil defence agency and hospitals said Wednesday that a series of Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people across the Palestinian territory.

"At least 101 fatalities were brought to hospitals, including 35 children and a number of women and elderly, as a result of Israeli air strikes in less than 12 hours," said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authority.

The toll was confirmed by an AFP tally of reports from medical officials at five Gaza hospitals that received the dead and wounded.

AFP 

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Strikes

Hamas

LBCI Next
Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity
Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19

Gaza civil defense says at least 11 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02

Gaza civil defense says 52 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-18

Gaza civil defense says nine killed Friday when Israeli forces fired at bus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:20

Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Hezbollah chief: Some want electoral law ‘tailored to them,’ Lebanon must focus on reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-28

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister meets Morgan Ortagus, highlights need for international support

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More