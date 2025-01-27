Arab League says Palestinian displacement would be 'ethnic cleansing'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-01-2025 | 00:37

Arab League says Palestinian displacement would be 'ethnic cleansing'
Arab League says Palestinian displacement would be 'ethnic cleansing'

The Arab League on Sunday warned against "attempts to uproot the Palestinian people from their land", after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a plan to "clean out" the Gaza Strip and move its population to Egypt and Jordan.

"The forced displacement and eviction of people from their land can only be called ethnic cleansing," the regional bloc's general secretariat said in a statement.

