Israeli soldier jailed for 7 months for abusing Palestinian detainees: Army

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-02-2025 | 09:11
High views
An Israeli military court sentenced a soldier to seven months in prison after he admitted to "severely abusing" Palestinians at a detention facility near the border with Gaza, the army said Thursday.

"The defendant was convicted for several incidents in which he punched the detainees with his fists and used his weapon while they were handcuffed and blindfolded," the army said in a statement.


