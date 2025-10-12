China says Philippines 'fully responsible' for collision in disputed sea

12-10-2025 | 01:43
China says Philippines &#39;fully responsible&#39; for collision in disputed sea
China says Philippines 'fully responsible' for collision in disputed sea

Beijing blamed the Philippines for a boat collision in the South China Sea on Sunday, after Manila said a Chinese ship had "rammed" a government vessel in the disputed waterway.

Chinese coast guard spokesman Liu Dejun said the incident occurred when the Philippine ship "ignored repeated stern warnings from the Chinese side, and dangerously approached" the other ship.

"Full responsibility lies with the Philippine side," Liu said in an online statement.

AFP

