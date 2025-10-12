News
China says Philippines 'fully responsible' for collision in disputed sea
World News
12-10-2025 | 01:43
China says Philippines 'fully responsible' for collision in disputed sea
Beijing blamed the Philippines for a boat collision in the South China Sea on Sunday, after Manila said a Chinese ship had "rammed" a government vessel in the disputed waterway.
Chinese coast guard spokesman Liu Dejun said the incident occurred when the Philippine ship "ignored repeated stern warnings from the Chinese side, and dangerously approached" the other ship.
"Full responsibility lies with the Philippine side," Liu said in an online statement.
AFP
World News
China
Philippines
Collision
Disputed Sea
Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House personnel office
