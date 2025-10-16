News
'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend
16-10-2025 | 13:05
'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
“I’ll send your photos to your family — I’ll expose you.” What once targeted individuals with explicit photos has evolved into blackmail using videos — sometimes about oil, bread, or even chicken. It’s no longer about sexual content; the threats now exploit everyday products in a disturbing new trend.
The story involves a person calling themselves Charbelitta on social media, who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and describes themselves as the first exclusive artistic news platform in the Arab world. But Charbelitta has become an expert in blackmailing bakeries, companies, chicken shops, and factories.
The Bakers’ Syndicate filed a complaint with the Ministry of Economy; Wooden Bakery did the same, and the latest plaintiff was Zeit Boulos, who contacted the Minister of Industry.
Among all the lawsuits against Charbelitta’s blackmail, reports concerning the Tannourine water company emerged. At that time, Charbelitta also posted stories targeting other water companies and Labneh producers.
But who is Charbelitta? There is no answer—even when attempts were made to contact them, there was no response.
Sources at the Ministry of Economy and Trade told LBCI that there is coordination between the ministry’s general directorate and the Internal Security Forces. The latter confirmed that they require an official complaint to take action.
If there is evidence, it should be handed to the authorities. With oil, bread, and chicken now turned into tools of threat, pressure is mounting for the judiciary to act. The person behind the blackmail is no influencer, but a digital criminal hiding behind a screen and millions of followers.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Digital
Criminal
Social Media
Blackmail
Trend
