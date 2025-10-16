'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend

News Bulletin Reports
16-10-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Digital criminal&#39; exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

“I’ll send your photos to your family — I’ll expose you.” What once targeted individuals with explicit photos has evolved into blackmail using videos — sometimes about oil, bread, or even chicken. It’s no longer about sexual content; the threats now exploit everyday products in a disturbing new trend.
 
The story involves a person calling themselves Charbelitta on social media, who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and describes themselves as the first exclusive artistic news platform in the Arab world. But Charbelitta has become an expert in blackmailing bakeries, companies, chicken shops, and factories.

The Bakers’ Syndicate filed a complaint with the Ministry of Economy; Wooden Bakery did the same, and the latest plaintiff was Zeit Boulos, who contacted the Minister of Industry.

Among all the lawsuits against Charbelitta’s blackmail, reports concerning the Tannourine water company emerged. At that time, Charbelitta also posted stories targeting other water companies and Labneh producers.

But who is Charbelitta? There is no answer—even when attempts were made to contact them, there was no response.

Sources at the Ministry of Economy and Trade told LBCI that there is coordination between the ministry’s general directorate and the Internal Security Forces. The latter confirmed that they require an official complaint to take action.

If there is evidence, it should be handed to the authorities. With oil, bread, and chicken now turned into tools of threat, pressure is mounting for the judiciary to act. The person behind the blackmail is no influencer, but a digital criminal hiding behind a screen and millions of followers.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Digital

Criminal

Social Media

Blackmail

Trend

LBCI Next
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-08

Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03

Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services

LBCI
World News
2025-09-15

Trump announces deal on 'certain company' amid TikTok talks with China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15

Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22

Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07

Hamas says October 7 attack a 'historic response' to Israel's actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests

LBCI
Middle East News
08:47

Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More