Afghans call for Taliban government to help repair Blue Mosque after quake

05-11-2025 | 08:03
Afghans call for Taliban government to help repair Blue Mosque after quake

Some residents in northern Afghanistan called on Wednesday for the Taliban government to help rebuild and restore a historic mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif that was damaged in a powerful earthquake.

Monday’s magnitude 6.3 quake struck near the city, killing at least 27 people, injuring almost 1,000 and destroying hundreds of houses, weeks before the onset of Afghanistan's harsh winter.

The Hazrat Ali Shrine, also known as the Blue Mosque, is considered one of the holiest sites in Afghanistan and is believed to be the burial site of the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Mohammad.

Reuters

World News

Taliban

government

repair

Mosque

after

quake

