News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-11-2025 | 03:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
Gaza's civil defence agency said Israel launched fresh air strikes on the Palestinian territory early Thursday that killed three people.
The agency, which operates under Hamas authority, said there were "three martyrs and 15 wounded" after Israeli forces "bombed a residential building in the Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Yunis", at around 4:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), as Hamas and Israel accused each other of violating the fragile ceasefire that came into effect on October 10.
A source at Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry, who did not wish to be identified, said there had been no further air strikes on the territory after 5:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) but said artillery fire was continuing in the Khan Yunis area.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Strikes
Hamas
Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29
Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29
Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29
Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29
Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Gaza civil defense says at least 11 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Gaza civil defense says at least 11 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
Gaza civil defense says 52 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
Gaza civil defense says 52 killed in Israeli strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:14
Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:14
Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-18
Gaza ceasefire clash: Netanyahu’s support for UN plan sparks turmoil across Israeli politics
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-18
Gaza ceasefire clash: Netanyahu’s support for UN plan sparks turmoil across Israeli politics
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
EU says UN Gaza plan vote 'important step'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
EU says UN Gaza plan vote 'important step'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
0
Variety and Tech
01:37
Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom
Variety and Tech
01:37
Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom
0
World News
01:12
Trump signs bill requiring Epstein files release
World News
01:12
Trump signs bill requiring Epstein files release
0
World News
2025-11-18
Saudi crown prince arrives at White House
World News
2025-11-18
Saudi crown prince arrives at White House
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
3
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
6
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
8
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More