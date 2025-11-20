New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-11-2025 | 03:24
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead
New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israel launched fresh air strikes on the Palestinian territory early Thursday that killed three people.

The agency, which operates under Hamas authority, said there were "three martyrs and 15 wounded" after Israeli forces "bombed a residential building in the Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Yunis", at around 4:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), as Hamas and Israel accused each other of violating the fragile ceasefire that came into effect on October 10.

A source at Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry, who did not wish to be identified, said there had been no further air strikes on the territory after 5:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) but said artillery fire was continuing in the Khan Yunis area.

AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24

New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead

LBCI
Variety and Tech
01:37

Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom

LBCI
World News
01:12

Trump signs bill requiring Epstein files release

LBCI
World News
2025-11-18

Saudi crown prince arrives at White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

