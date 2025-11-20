New Israeli strikes hit Gaza, civil defence says three dead

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israel launched fresh air strikes on the Palestinian territory early Thursday that killed three people.



The agency, which operates under Hamas authority, said there were "three martyrs and 15 wounded" after Israeli forces "bombed a residential building in the Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Yunis", at around 4:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), as Hamas and Israel accused each other of violating the fragile ceasefire that came into effect on October 10.



A source at Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry, who did not wish to be identified, said there had been no further air strikes on the territory after 5:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) but said artillery fire was continuing in the Khan Yunis area.



AFP



