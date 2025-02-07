Israel confirms received list of hostages for release Saturday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-02-2025 | 12:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel confirms received list of hostages for release Saturday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel confirms received list of hostages for release Saturday

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed to AFP it had received a list of hostages for release from Gaza on Saturday after Hamas published three names of captives to be freed.

Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum later published the names of the three men slated for release, identifying them as Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

List

Hostages

Release

Gaza

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Hamas releases names of three hostages to be freed Saturday
Egypt says Israel backing of Trump plan threatens Gaza talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31

Israel says received names of hostages to be freed Saturday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17

Israel publishes list of 95 Palestinian prisoners eligible for release starting Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

Israel says eight hostages due for release in first phase of truce are dead

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29

Israel receives list of Gaza hostages to be released on Thursday, PM office says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01

Hamas releases names of three hostages to be freed Saturday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06

Egypt says Israel backing of Trump plan threatens Gaza talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06

Russia says Trump's 'shocking' remarks on Gaza fuel Middle East tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06

Hamas says Trump remarks are 'declaration of intent to occupy' Gaza, calls for urgent Arab summit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Aoun at Baabda Palace; no statements made

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Latest developments on clashes between Lebanese clans and HTS on Syrian-Lebanese border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More