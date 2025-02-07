News
Israel confirms received list of hostages for release Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-02-2025 | 12:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel confirms received list of hostages for release Saturday
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed to AFP it had received a list of hostages for release from Gaza on Saturday after Hamas published three names of captives to be freed.
Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum later published the names of the three men slated for release, identifying them as Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
List
Hostages
Release
Gaza
Ceasefire
