Three released Gaza hostages back in Israel, Israeli military says

Three Israeli hostages freed by Hamas militants on Saturday reached Israeli soil, the military said, part of the fifth exchange under a Gaza ceasefire deal.



"A short while ago, accompanied by the Israeli military and ISA (security agency) forces, the returning hostages -- Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami, and Eli Sharabi -- crossed the border into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement, adding they are due to be reunited with family at a reception point in southern Israel.



AFP