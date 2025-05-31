Israel blocks Ramallah meeting with Arab ministers, Israeli official says

Israel will not allow a planned meeting in the Palestinian administrative capital of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, to go ahead, an Israeli official said on Saturday, after media reported that Arab ministers planning to attend had been stopped from coming.



The delegation included ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, according to Palestinian Authority officials.



The ministers would require Israeli consent to travel from Jordan to the West Bank.



An Israeli official said the ministers intended to take part in "a provocative meeting" to discuss promoting the establishment of a Palestinian state.



"Such a state would undoubtedly become a terrorist state in the heart of the land of Israel," the official said. "Israel will not cooperate with such moves aimed at harming it and its security."



A Palestinian Authority official stated that the issue of whether the meeting in Ramallah would proceed was under discussion.



Reuters