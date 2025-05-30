Israel says Hamas must accept US-backed hostage deal 'or be annihilated'

30-05-2025 | 13:32
Israel says Hamas must accept US-backed hostage deal 'or be annihilated'

Israel's defense minister warned Hamas on Friday to accept a ceasefire proposal submitted by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff "or be annihilated" after the group said the deal failed to satisfy its demands.

In a statement, Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military was acting in Gaza "with full force," adding: "The Hamas murderers will now be forced to choose: accept the terms of the 'Witkoff Deal' for the release of the hostages -- or be annihilated."

AFP
 
Ben Gvir says: "It's time to go in with full force" into Gaza
Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details
