Gaza rescuers say Israeli fire kills 22 near US-backed aid center

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-06-2025 | 07:07
Gaza rescuers say Israeli fire kills 22 near US-backed aid center
Gaza rescuers say Israeli fire kills 22 near US-backed aid center

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli fire killed at least 22 people on Sunday near a U.S.-backed aid distribution center in the southern city of Rafah, revising an earlier death toll.

"The number of martyrs from the massacre at the American aid center in Rafah has risen to at least 22, with more than 120 wounded, including children," civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Rafah

Israel's defense chief tells army to push ahead 'regardless of any negotiations'
Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages
