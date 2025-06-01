News
Gaza rescuers say Israeli fire kills 22 near US-backed aid center
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-06-2025 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
Gaza rescuers say Israeli fire kills 22 near US-backed aid center
Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli fire killed at least 22 people on Sunday near a U.S.-backed aid distribution center in the southern city of Rafah, revising an earlier death toll.
"The number of martyrs from the massacre at the American aid center in Rafah has risen to at least 22, with more than 120 wounded, including children," civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Rafah
Israel's defense chief tells army to push ahead 'regardless of any negotiations'
Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-24
Israeli fire kills at least 26 people in Gaza, hits a police station
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-24
Israeli fire kills at least 26 people in Gaza, hits a police station
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19
Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes Monday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-16
Gaza rescuers say 50 killed in Israeli strikes since midnight
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-16
Gaza rescuers say 50 killed in Israeli strikes since midnight
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:46
UNRWA head says Gaza 'aid distribution has become a death trap'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:46
UNRWA head says Gaza 'aid distribution has become a death trap'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00
Israel's defense chief tells army to push ahead 'regardless of any negotiations'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00
Israel's defense chief tells army to push ahead 'regardless of any negotiations'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:54
Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:54
Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages
0
Middle East News
2025-05-31
Israel blocks Ramallah meeting with Arab ministers, Israeli official says
Middle East News
2025-05-31
Israel blocks Ramallah meeting with Arab ministers, Israeli official says
0
World News
2025-04-03
UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links
World News
2025-04-03
UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links
0
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Syria Druze leader condemns 'genocidal campaign' against community
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Syria Druze leader condemns 'genocidal campaign' against community
0
Middle East News
2025-05-02
Syria says Israel strike near presidential palace a 'dangerous escalation'
Middle East News
2025-05-02
Syria says Israel strike near presidential palace a 'dangerous escalation'
0
World News
2025-04-30
China urges Germany to 'stop smearing and vilifying' it in spy case
World News
2025-04-30
China urges Germany to 'stop smearing and vilifying' it in spy case
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
1
World News
05:53
Israel’s Channel 14: US envoy Morgan Ortagus to step down soon
World News
05:53
Israel’s Channel 14: US envoy Morgan Ortagus to step down soon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Behind closed doors: UN envoy meets Hezbollah official to discuss Resolution 1701 and Israeli violations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Behind closed doors: UN envoy meets Hezbollah official to discuss Resolution 1701 and Israeli violations
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
From isolation to investment: Syria's comeback highlights Lebanon's stalled crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
From isolation to investment: Syria's comeback highlights Lebanon's stalled crisis
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'
5
Lebanon News
07:54
Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:54
Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
6
World News
12:43
Miss Thailand crowned Miss World 2025
World News
12:43
Miss Thailand crowned Miss World 2025
7
Lebanon News
05:22
President Joseph Aoun meets Iraq's president in Baghdad visit
Lebanon News
05:22
President Joseph Aoun meets Iraq's president in Baghdad visit
8
Lebanon News
05:04
Motorcycle strike kills one on Kfartebnit-Arnoun road
Lebanon News
05:04
Motorcycle strike kills one on Kfartebnit-Arnoun road
