Israel's army says air strike hits 'armed individuals' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-02-2025 | 05:32
Israel's army says air strike hits 'armed individuals' in Gaza
The Israeli military said its air force carried out a strike on "several armed individuals" in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.
"Earlier today, several armed individuals moving toward troops in the southern Gaza Strip were struck by an (Israeli Air Force) aircraft," it said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza Strip
Strike
