Israel's army says air strike hits 'armed individuals' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-02-2025 | 05:32
Israel's army says air strike hits 'armed individuals' in Gaza
0min
Israel's army says air strike hits 'armed individuals' in Gaza

The Israeli military said its air force carried out a strike on "several armed individuals" in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

"Earlier today, several armed individuals moving toward troops in the southern Gaza Strip were struck by an (Israeli Air Force) aircraft," it said in a statement.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza Strip

Strike

Walid Jumblatt says future confrontation with Israel 'must be political, not military'
More must be done by all sides for 'dignified' Gaza hostage-prisoner releases: Red Cross
