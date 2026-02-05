Brazilian President: I told Trump we are interested in joining the Board of Peace if it focuses on Gaza

05-02-2026 | 10:17
Brazilian President: I told Trump we are interested in joining the Board of Peace if it focuses on Gaza
0min
Brazilian President: I told Trump we are interested in joining the Board of Peace if it focuses on Gaza

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that his country is interested in joining the Board of Peace proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, provided that its discussions are limited to Gaza.

In an interview with the UOL news website, Lula added that he is likely to travel to Washington in the first week of March to meet with Trump.

