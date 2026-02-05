News
Brazilian President: I told Trump we are interested in joining the Board of Peace if it focuses on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-02-2026 | 10:17
Brazilian President: I told Trump we are interested in joining the Board of Peace if it focuses on Gaza
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that his country is interested in joining the Board of Peace proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, provided that its discussions are limited to Gaza.
In an interview with the UOL news website, Lula added that he is likely to travel to Washington in the first week of March to meet with Trump.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
President:
Trump
interested
joining
Board
Peace
focuses
IMF says Israeli economy to rebound from Gaza war with 4.8% growth in 2026
Previous
