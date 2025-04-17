Qatar says Israel 'did not abide' by Gaza truce deal

17-04-2025 | 08:35
Qatar says Israel 'did not abide' by Gaza truce deal

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said Thursday that Israel had failed to respect January's ceasefire agreement in Gaza as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"As you know, we reached an agreement months ago, but unfortunately, Israel did not abide by this agreement," said the ruler of Qatar, a key mediator of the deal.

A truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar with Egypt and the United States, came into force on January 19, largely halting more than 15 months of fighting triggered by Palestinian militants' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The initial phase of the truce ended in early March, with the two sides unable to agree on the next steps. Israel resumed air and ground attacks across the Gaza Strip on March 18 after earlier halting the entry of aid.

Israel said Wednesday that it had converted 30 percent of Gaza into a buffer zone in the widening offensive.

Sheikh Tamim said Qatar would "strive to bridge perspectives in order to reach an agreement that ends the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza."

Putin recognized Qatar's "serious efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict" and called deaths in the conflict "a tragedy."

"A long-term settlement can only be achieved on the basis of the U.N. resolution and first of all connected to the establishment of two states," he added.

Israel's renewed assault has so far killed at least 1,691 people in Gaza, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory reported, bringing the overall toll since the war erupted to 51,065, most of them civilians.

AFP
 
