News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
19-10-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Trump administration's plan to maintain a ceasefire in Gaza is facing serious challenges as regional efforts to stabilize the situation appear increasingly fragile.
The region awaits the arrival of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, followed by Vice President J.D. Vance in Israel on Monday to push for the second phase of the ceasefire plan.
The first phase of the plan is at risk of collapse following heightened clashes between Hamas and Israeli forces.
Hamas denied Israeli accusations that it targeted military vehicles with anti-tank missiles, while the Israeli military carried out intensive airstrikes in Rafah and southern Gaza for the third consecutive day, resulting in casualties, according to Palestinian sources.
The deteriorating security situation prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz to halt a government session and convene an emergency security meeting with military and intelligence leaders.
Officials decided on intensified military responses against Hamas, amid calls by far-right Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to resume full-scale operations and occupy Gaza.
Netanyahu's government had convened partly to approve renaming its operation from “Iron Swords” to “War of Renaissance,” framing it as a victory across multiple fronts.
Meanwhile, Washington is deploying envoys to prevent renewed hostilities.
According to Israeli sources, Witkoff's mission will focus on averting further escalation, managing a short to medium-term transitional phase, and determining which authority will administer areas under Israeli control, as well as discussing a temporary territorial division of the Gaza Strip.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Ceasefire
Trump
Plan
Tensions
Envoys
Next
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-05
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
Lebanon News
2025-10-05
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01
Qatar’s Emir discusses with Trump the plan to end the Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01
Qatar’s Emir discusses with Trump the plan to end the Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
0
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun
2
Lebanon News
07:42
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:42
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
4
Lebanon News
13:53
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
Lebanon News
13:53
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
5
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanese Industry Minister: Tannourine Water was 'unfairly punished'
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanese Industry Minister: Tannourine Water was 'unfairly punished'
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
7
Lebanon News
09:52
UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness
Lebanon News
09:52
UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness
8
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More