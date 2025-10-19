Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Trump administration's plan to maintain a ceasefire in Gaza is facing serious challenges as regional efforts to stabilize the situation appear increasingly fragile.



The region awaits the arrival of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, followed by Vice President J.D. Vance in Israel on Monday to push for the second phase of the ceasefire plan.



The first phase of the plan is at risk of collapse following heightened clashes between Hamas and Israeli forces.



Hamas denied Israeli accusations that it targeted military vehicles with anti-tank missiles, while the Israeli military carried out intensive airstrikes in Rafah and southern Gaza for the third consecutive day, resulting in casualties, according to Palestinian sources.



The deteriorating security situation prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz to halt a government session and convene an emergency security meeting with military and intelligence leaders.



Officials decided on intensified military responses against Hamas, amid calls by far-right Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to resume full-scale operations and occupy Gaza.



Netanyahu's government had convened partly to approve renaming its operation from “Iron Swords” to “War of Renaissance,” framing it as a victory across multiple fronts.



Meanwhile, Washington is deploying envoys to prevent renewed hostilities.



According to Israeli sources, Witkoff's mission will focus on averting further escalation, managing a short to medium-term transitional phase, and determining which authority will administer areas under Israeli control, as well as discussing a temporary territorial division of the Gaza Strip.