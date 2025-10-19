Israel halts aid shipments into Gaza: Security official

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-10-2025 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel halts aid shipments into Gaza: Security official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel halts aid shipments into Gaza: Security official

Israel has closed its crossing points into Gaza to aid convoys, a security official told AFP on Sunday, accusing Hamas of breaking a truce.

"The transfer of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip has been halted until further notice, following Hamas' blatant violation of the agreement," the official said.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Aid

Shipments

Gaza

Security

LBCI Next
Israeli military launches attack on Gaza: Israeli media
Hamas' armed wing says to hand over two bodies of hostages Saturday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16

Israel military official says 'main' operation into Gaza City underway

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14

Israel far-right security minister warns of halting Gaza aid if bodies of soldiers not returned

LBCI
World News
2025-09-24

UN demands probe into Gaza aid flotilla 'attacks'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-18

Syria to strike security deals with Israel by end of 2025: Ministry official to AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

Gaza civil defense says at least 11 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43

Hamas says plans to hand over 13th hostage body Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Hamas says implementing ceasefire deal, unaware of clashes in Rafah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-03

Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval

LBCI
World News
12:52

French government lists eight pieces of jewelry stolen from Louvre

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanese Industry Minister: Tannourine Water was 'unfairly punished'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More