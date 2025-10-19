UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that coordinated training activities with the Lebanese Army were held from September 29 to October 3, 2025, at the army's training center in Chwakir.



The exercises aimed to strengthen cooperation, skills, and efficiency between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces.



The program focused on basic first aid and field medical care, with the Italian battalion (ITALBATT) assigning eight personnel, including a field medic and a member of the medical team, to ensure that the training was carried out safely and effectively in line with UNIFIL standards.



Participating units worked closely with their Lebanese counterparts to enhance interoperability, mutual understanding, and operational readiness. Emphasis was placed on the importance of first aid training to minimize risks in operational environments.



The sessions included assessments of how units respond to “casualty under fire” situations, evacuation and patient transport techniques, coordination and decision-making processes, and burn treatment—covering diagnosis, immediate response, and stabilization. Practical scenarios simulated real-life injuries, with trainees practicing airway management, shock prevention, and casualty evacuation procedures.



The exercise concluded with a final mass-casualty simulation, after which Italian Battalion Commander Colonel Davide Marini presented certificates to the participating Lebanese soldiers.