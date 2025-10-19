News
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
19-10-2025 | 07:42
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and the First Lady attended the ceremonial Mass at the Vatican marking the canonization of Bishop Ignatius Maloyan, presided over by Pope Leo XIV.
On the sidelines of the ceremony, President Aoun met with the Holy Father and conveyed that the Lebanese people eagerly await his visit to Lebanon.
Pope Leo XIV described the anticipated trip as “a message of peace and hope” to the Lebanese people.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Pope Leo
Lebanese
Visit
Lebanon
