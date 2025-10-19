LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

Lebanon News
19-10-2025 | 13:53
High views
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

LBCI sources said that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is expected to visit President Joseph Aoun in Baabda Palace on Monday.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

Visit

President

Joseph Aoun

Lebanese Industry Minister: Tannourine Water was 'unfairly punished'
Israel says it foiled weapons smuggling attempt from Syria to Lebanon
