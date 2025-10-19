Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



On his social media platform "Truth Social," U.S. President Donald Trump responded dismissively to the massive wave of protests sweeping across the United States under the slogan "No Kings."



The slogan reflects growing fears among Americans that Trump is attempting to centralize power and act unilaterally, reminiscent of pre-independence rule.



Hundreds of thousands, including Republicans, took to the streets in organized demonstrations and marches across the country.



Estimates suggest more than three million people joined over 2,600 rallies nationwide. Many of the protesters embraced a satirical, carnival-like spirit, with inflatable Trump effigies and participants wearing costumes mocking authoritarian rule.



The protests highlighted public concern over Trump's leadership style, including his stance on immigration, his efforts to criminally pursue political rivals, and his deployment of National Guard units to U.S. cities. Demonstrators accused him of filling his administration with inexperienced loyalists while pressuring the media and universities.



Trump, for his part, appeared unfazed. He has reportedly told aides that the demonstrations will not affect him politically, with the next major test being the midterm elections a year away.



However, Democrats, along with dissenting Republicans, are expected to leverage the growing unrest to challenge his leadership.



The protests come amid an ongoing government shutdown that has persisted since the start of the month, posing one of the few political challenges currently troubling the former president.



Still, Trump has made it clear through his tone and demeanor that, regardless of the scale of opposition, as he put it, "it does not bother me."