Hamas says plans to hand over 13th hostage body Sunday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-10-2025 | 09:43
High views
Hamas' armed wing said it had recovered the body of an Israeli hostage and would hand it over later Sunday "if field conditions allow," as both sides accused the other of violating a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Today, the Al-Qassam Brigades found the body of one of the Israeli captives during ongoing search operations," the group said on its Telegram channel.

If the handover takes place, it will be the 13th deceased hostage returned by Hamas since the truce took effect last week.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Hostage

Body

Israel

Gaza

