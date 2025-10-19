News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
News Bulletin Reports
19-10-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese water company Tannourine has resumed production and distribution after the Public Health Ministry granted permission following a temporary precautionary halt.
The reopening ceremony, attended by Industry Minister Joe Issa Khoury, was framed as part of supporting the Lebanese industry. Khoury described the initial suspension as the result of a technical error in one of the laboratories that tested the water.
However, Health Ministry sources maintained their earlier position, recalling that Minister Rakan Nassereddine had announced the discovery of bacteria in one of the production lines during an initial assessment, which prompted a temporary precautionary shutdown.
The same sources told LBCI that the decision to allow Tannourine to resume operations came only after the company made technical adjustments recommended by the sanitary engineering department and after additional samples confirmed full compliance with safety standards. The ministry emphasized that its actions remain guided by public health priorities rather than sectarian or political motives.
According to officials who spoke to LBCI, Tannourine has implemented strict internal procedures, including hourly testing of samples from production lines. No water bottles are released to the market until results, within 24 hours, confirm the water is 100% safe. The company also conducts regular quality checks at the Industrial and Agricultural Research Institute laboratories to ensure ongoing compliance.
The cause of the initial laboratory error noted by the Industry Minister remains under review, pending a scientific investigation to verify whether a procedural mistake occurred.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Quality
Reassurance
Tannourine
Water
Production
Health
Ministry
Approval Lebanon
Next
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
0
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun
2
Lebanon News
07:42
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:42
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
4
Lebanon News
13:53
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
Lebanon News
13:53
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
5
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanese Industry Minister: Tannourine Water was 'unfairly punished'
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanese Industry Minister: Tannourine Water was 'unfairly punished'
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
7
Lebanon News
09:52
UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness
Lebanon News
09:52
UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness
8
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
World News
09:24
Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More