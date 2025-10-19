Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun

19-10-2025 | 07:29
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon&#39;s Aitaroun
Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun

An Israeli army unit crossed into the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun overnight, advancing toward the area known as Birkat al-Mahafir. 

The troops placed four concrete blocks and installed a sign reading “No Entry–Danger of Death,” effectively preventing local farmers from reaching their lands.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Forces

Concrete

Barriers

South Lebanon

Aitaroun

